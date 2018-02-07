Trump Attacks Stock Market for Going Down: ‘Big Mistake!’

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to attack the stock market for going down on all his good news.
Tweeted Trump: ‘In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!’
In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018