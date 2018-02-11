‘The Four’ Finalist VINCINT Gets Deep into Your Marrow with His New Single: WATCH

VINCINT, a finalist on Fox’s The Four music competition show this season, has just released the video for his debut single “Marrow”.

The clip was directed by Jake Wilson.

Said VINCINT to Billboard of the decision to film the clip in a church: “I went to Catholic school all of my life, and sexuality isn’t talked about at all. It’s a no-no kind of zone, and for me, this was an expression of being able to celebrate all different kinds of love that are not accepted in the confines of the church. Like, in this video we have people that are transgender, gay, straight, lesbian, and it’s such an eclectic mix of different races of people just pouring out love for each other. I’m just saying that the relationship that is love has no cost to it. It has no binds or confines.”