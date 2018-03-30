Bill O’Reilly: ‘LGBTs and Minorities’ Trying to Sweep ‘Whiteness’ Out of Power – WATCH

Bill O’Reilly laid it on thick last night about the white man being oppressed. From last night’s “No Spin News” via Media Matters.

Transcript:

For a long time skin color really wasn’t much of an issue. ‘80s and 90s, you didn’t hear a lot, yeah you always had your Farrakhan’s and your Sharpton’s, you always had those people, they were race hustlers, it was a money thing, an industry thing. But now whiteness has become the issue, whiteness. Alright so if you’re a white American you are part of a cabal that either consciously or unconsciously keeps minorities down. Therefore that has to end and whiteness has to be put aside. That’s what the border is all about. The open border people and believe me, this is behind the movement in California and in the Democratic precincts. Let everybody in, everybody in, that would diminish whiteness because minorities then would take over as they have in many parts of California. That’s what that’s all about. Getting whiteness out of power, particularly white men. So then the Me Too movement, very closely aligned with the progressive left, very, very closely aligned. Get those white guys, get ‘em, get ‘em.

…

So you’re seeing this almost every day, I’m telling you about this almost every day. That the white people, whether they know it or not are oppressing and creating macroaggressions for the minority community. So the white people have to be swept out of power, got to get them out, let the LGBTs and the minorities, and they have to run the show, that’s what it is all about, what this is all about and they’re making strides like crazy.