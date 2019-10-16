Bill O’Reilly Owned After Accusing Beto O’Rourke of Lying About Woman Working Four Jobs

Disgraced FOX News host Bill O’Reilly, fired in 2017 amid multiple sexual harassment lawsuits settled later for millions of dollars, was destroyed by Beto O’Rourke and other Twitter users on Tuesday night following the Democratic debate after accusing the former congressman of lying. At the debate, O’Rourke told a story about meeting a woman who was working four jobs and caring for a special needs child.

O’Reilly doubted the story, and made his views known, while live-tweeting the debate: “Beto says he met a woman working FOUR jobs. And raising a special needs child. I don’t believe him. Sorry.”

Beto says he met a woman working FOUR jobs. And raising a special needs child. I don’t believe him. Sorry. October 16, 2019

O’Rourke responded with a photo: “This is her. Her name is Gina. Her daughter’s name is Summer. The problem with our economy is she has to live in her car—while a disgraced TV host like you makes millions.”

This is her. Her name is Gina. Her daughter's name is Summer. The problem with our economy is she has to live in her car—while a disgraced TV host like you makes millions. https://t.co/J1Scsu3GJ5 pic.twitter.com/W1shXxVyeg October 16, 2019

Others had more to say:

Bill says he didn’t sexually harass anyone. Despite settling for $32 million. I don’t believe him. Sorry. — Thomas Maynard🌹 (@TPRMaynard7) October 16, 2019

Maybe you have an extra 32 million to help her out. — ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) October 16, 2019

Quit twitter you serial abuser and go back to the abyss — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) October 16, 2019

I’ll bet you $32 million he did…. — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) October 16, 2019

She has four more jobs than you do Bill😂😂😂 — Julie-Anne🐝🌛🌝🌜🧚🏻‍♀️🧙🏻‍♀️🔮🧝🏻‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️ (@Chiaroscuro515) October 16, 2019

And Beto’s digital director: