‘Crime Scene – Do Not Enter’ Projected on Trump International Hotel in D.C.

Someone projected a ‘Crime Scene’ warning on the facade of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.

This is amazing! Someone has projected “Crime Scene — Do Not Enter” onto Trump International Hotel! https://t.co/o0F0g4z4t0 — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) March 29, 2018

The Hill reports that there was more to the projection:

It also included the phrase “It’s Stormy Out,” which refers to the ongoing controversy over Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an alleged affair with President Trump more than a decade ago.

It also used the phrases “Conflict of Interest Zone” and “Investigate Trump.”

The projection came after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected Trump’s push to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of violating the Constitution by collecting profits from his luxury hotel in the nation’s capital.

Projections on the hotel have brought attention to causes effectively in months past.

In December, someone projected “Shithole” on the front of the hotel after Trump’s remarks about “shithole countries” in Africa.

And last December, the Human Rights Campaign projected the list of words Trump had banned the CDC from using