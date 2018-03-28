Grindr Patches Security Flaw That Allowed Users to See Who Blocked Them

Rejected ‘Voice’ Singer Apologizes to Kelly Clarkson for Saying She Did a ‘Disservice’ to Gay Artists

Grindr has patched a security flaw that allowed users to see who blocked them, and then opened a window to their private data.

NBC News reports:

“The security flaws were identified by Trever Faden, CEO of the property management startup Atlas Lane, after he created a website called C*ckblocked (the asterisk is part of the name of the service). His website allowed users to see who blocked them on Grindr after they entered their Grindr username and password. Once they did so, Faden was able to gain access to a trove of user data that is not publicly available on user profiles, including unread messages, email addresses, deleted photos, and the location data of users, some of whom have opted to not share their locations publicly.”

The C*ckblocked site has now been closed.