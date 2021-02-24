Houston Suspect Used Grindr to Target Man for Robbery, Then Murdered Him: WATCH

Benjamin Davis, a 29-year-old Houston man, has been charged with capital murder after using the hook-up app Grindr to target a gay man and rob him, but then murdered the man, identified as Victor Najera Betanzos, at his westside apartment.

KPRC reports: “According to police, Davis told them he turned on Betanzos once he was in his apartment, knocking him unconscious. Police said Davis told detectives that he used a scarf to strangle him. Police said Davis told detectives that he poured bleach on the Betanzos’ body in an effort to destroy evidence, and drove off in the dead man’s truck after taking his iPhone and iPad.”

Said Assistant Harris County District Attorney Chandler Raine: “He learned from other individuals, people we don’t know, that it’s pretty easy to get into people’s homes on this app and rob them.”

Davis was arrested over the weekend and is being held on $500K bond.