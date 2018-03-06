Ricky Martin Responds to Gus Kenworthy’s ‘Missed Connections’ Ad: WATCH

Ricky Martin appeared on The Talk today and was asked about Gus Kenworthy’s “Missed Connections” ad which the Olympic skier posted after the Oscars. See his response above.

The Instagram entry was directed at Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef (read it HERE) from Kenworthy and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas.

Wrote Kenworthy: “Living La Vida Lonely – m4m (LA, California)

Us: We were wearing black Ralph Lauren tuxedos, mine had little cowboys on it. You: You were also both wearing tuxedos because… well, because it was the Oscar’s and everybody does. You and your husband stood out though. Partly because you’re both gorgeous but also because you’re literally @ricky_martin & @jwanyosef. The four of us chatted and laughed but then, sadly, got separated in the chaos of the Oscar’s. My bf and I searched for you both for the rest of the night but never found you again. In town for a week. Let’s connect.”

Kenworthy responded to Martin by clearing his schedule.