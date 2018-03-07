Stormy Daniels Sues Trump, Alleging NDA is Void Because He Never Signed It

Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump (read the complaint HERE), claiming the non-disclosure agreement is null and void because Trump never signed it.

TPM reports:

In the complaint, Clifford claims that the agreement is null because Trump never signed it. Clifford’s lawyer attached the “hush agreement” to the complaint. It names the LLC set up to pay Clifford, and refers to Clifford as “Peggy Peterson,” and Trump as “David Dennison,” per Clifford.

As has been previously reported by the Wall Street Journal, Clifford claims in the complaint that Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen prepared the agreement and set up an LLC to pay Clifford $130,000 in exchange for her silence in October 2016. Cohen then admitted that he made the payment and claimed he made it out of his own pocket. Additional reporting from the Journal indicates that Cohen was expecting reimbursement from Trump for the payment to Clifford but never received it.

Clifford also claimed last month that she was free to discuss her alleged relationship with Trump because Cohen invalidated the agreement by acknowledging his payment to her…

CNN adds:

The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims in the lawsuit to have had an affair with Trump several years prior to his presidency. However, the lawsuit claims that when he was running for office and multiple women were coming forward to share stories of their own alleged encounters with the then-Republican presidential candidate, Cohen intervened in an attempt to keep Clifford from coming forward as well.

“Despite Mr. Trump’s failure to sign the Hush Agreement, Mr. Cohen proceeded to cause $130,000.00 to be wired to the trust account of Ms. Clifford’s attorney. He did so even though there was no legal agreement and thus no written nondisclosure agreement whereby Ms. Clifford was restricted from disclosing the truth about Mr. Trump,” the document states.

The lawsuit says Cohen has continued his attempts at silencing Clifford — including as recently as February 27, 2018.