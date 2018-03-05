Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Explodes at Obama for Trying to Fix Election for Hillary: ‘Bigger Than Watergate!’

Trump Explodes at Obama for Trying to Fix Election for Hillary: ‘Bigger Than Watergate!’

by Andy Towle
March 5, 2018 | 9:53am

Lending credence to a Washington Post weekend report that there is a greater-than-usual “air of anxiety and volatility” inside the White House, Donald Trump started his week with a completely unhinged tweet.

Tweeted Trump: “Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling.”

The Washington Post had reported: “Trump’s friends are increasingly concerned about his well-being, worried that the president’s obsession with cable commentary and perceived slights is taking a toll on the 71-year-old. “Pure madness,” lamented one exasperated ally. Retired four-star Army general Barry McCaffrey said the American people — and Congress especially — should be alarmed.



You Might Also Like