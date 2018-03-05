Trump Explodes at Obama for Trying to Fix Election for Hillary: ‘Bigger Than Watergate!’

Lending credence to a Washington Post weekend report that there is a greater-than-usual “air of anxiety and volatility” inside the White House, Donald Trump started his week with a completely unhinged tweet.

Tweeted Trump: “Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling.”

Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

The Washington Post had reported: “Trump’s friends are increasingly concerned about his well-being, worried that the president’s obsession with cable commentary and perceived slights is taking a toll on the 71-year-old. “Pure madness,” lamented one exasperated ally. Retired four-star Army general Barry McCaffrey said the American people — and Congress especially — should be alarmed.