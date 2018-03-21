Trump Infuriated by White House Leak That He Was Instructed NOT to Congratulate Putin

Donald Trump was slammed for congratulating Vladimir Putin on Tuesday morning in a phone call following the Russian dictator’s rigged reelection victory.

But later on Tuesday, the Washington Post was leaked memos revealing that Trump’s advisers had instructed him specifically NOT to congratulate Putin.

And Trump is reportedly furious:

Trump was fuming Tuesday night, asking his allies and outside advisers who they thought had leaked the information, noting that only a small group of staffers have access to those materials and would have known what guidance was included for the Putin call, the source said.

According to the source, the incident resurfaces his long-held belief there are individuals inside his administration — especially in the national security realm — who are actively working to undermine him.

White House chief of staff John Kelly also is furious that a confidential presidential briefing became public knowledge, a White House official said, and intends to address the matter Wednesday as aides try to figure out who disclosed the warning.