Four People Shot at YouTube HQ; Shooter Dead: Live Video

Four people were shot on Tuesday afternoon at YouTube headquarters. A female shooter is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Victims are being treated at area hospitals for gun-related injuries.
Earlier:
BREAKING: YouTube shooter is a female and she is down, multiple law enforcement sources tell @NBCNews – @anblanxhttps://t.co/YQ0x5rJFwo
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 3, 2018
Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.
— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018
We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.
— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018
Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.
— Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018