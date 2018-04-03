Towleroad

Four People Shot at YouTube HQ; Shooter Dead: Live Video

by Andy Towle
April 3, 2018 | 4:40pm

 

Four people were shot on Tuesday afternoon at YouTube headquarters. A female shooter is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Victims are being treated at area hospitals for gun-related injuries.

 

Earlier:



