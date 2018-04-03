Four People Shot at YouTube HQ; Shooter Dead: Live Video

Kathy Griffin as Kellyanne Conway on ‘The President Show’ – FIRST LOOK

Four people were shot on Tuesday afternoon at YouTube headquarters. A female shooter is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Victims are being treated at area hospitals for gun-related injuries.

Earlier:

BREAKING: YouTube shooter is a female and she is down, multiple law enforcement sources tell @NBCNews – @anblanxhttps://t.co/YQ0x5rJFwo — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018