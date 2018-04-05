Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding Joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon will be joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars. He’ll be joined by fellow Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, Us Weekly reports:

In March, Us Weekly spoke to Rippon, 28, about the possibility of appearing on the competition show. “If the opportunity came about I think it would be fun,” he told Us, adding that although he may have an upper hand being a skater, “all is fair in love in war.” He also had an opinion about who he’d want has his professional partner: ” Somebody who can keep up with my quick whips whoever that woman may be.”

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson is also joining the show, according to Us. The show’s cast will not be officially announced until tomorrow.

Rippon recently went public with his new boyfriend on Instagram. Rippon confirmed to People that the man in the photo Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, is his new boyfriend, who hails from Finland.

Rippon called the relationship “fresh.”

“I’m fresh,” he added.

People adds that the two met via Tinder, according to a friend: “About a week or two ago, the pair made it official, Rippon says while promoting his upcoming Stars on Ice tour alongside fellow 2018 Olympians including Mirai Nagasu, Nathan Chen and Bradie Tennell.”