Adam Rippon, Gus Kenworthy Skip White House Visit by U.S. Olympic Athletes

Out Olympians Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy skipped a visit to the White House by U.S. Olympic athletes on Friday.

Rippon said that instead of making the trip he would make donations to GLAAD, Planned Parenthood, and the Red Cross.

He tweeted: “Olympians from the 2018 Games have been invited to go to the White House today. I will not be going. I will not stand with people who discriminate against those that they perceive as different. In lieu of going to DC, I have donated to a few of my favorite causes,” adding, “If you want to join me and you’re able to give a little, go for it! I think when we’re able to help each other out and do what we can to lift each other up, that’s when we’re truly making America great.”

Kenworthy tweeted: “All US Olympians and Paralympians are invited to visit the White House and meet the President after the Games. Today is this year’s visit and USOC spokesperson says he’s never seen so many athletes turn down their invites. The resistance is real.”

Also among those not attending: Lindsey Vonn, Erin Hamlin, and Chloe Kim.