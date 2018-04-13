Michael Cohen, Sinclair, Butt Masks, Taylor Swift, Chvrches, Chris Wallace, Madonna: HOT LINKS

POLL. Majorities support investigation of Trump, and believe Comey more than the president: “The public by a broad 69-25 percent supports Mueller’s initial thrust, to investigate possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russian government attempts to influence the 2016 election. Support extends to half of conservatives and more than four in 10 Republicans….Americans by a 16-point margin, 48-32 percent, find Comey more believable than Trump.”

ANOTHER ONE. And the latest ’90s sitcom to get a reboot is…

CIRCULATING. White House plan to discredit Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein…

MICHAEL COHEN. Trump lawyer under criminal investigation: “President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney Michael Cohen has been under criminal investigation for months, largely centering around his business dealings, federal prosecutors in New York said in court documents obtained by ABC News.” Federal investigators may have seized recordings in raid of Trump lawyer’s offices: “Cohen, who served for a decade as a lawyer at the Trump Organization and is a close confidant of Trump, was known to store the conversations using digital files and then replay them for colleagues, according to people who have interacted with him.” Trump lawyers say material is protected by attorney-client privilege.

CHRIS WALLACE. FOX News host slams Comey’s “bitchy” book.

SINCLAIR BROADCASTING. 12 senators call on FCC to investigate Sinclair for “deliberately distorting news by staging, slanting, or falsifying information.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS. The cast has been revealed.

NIKKI HALEY. Speaking out against Syrian chemical weapon use at the UN: “The world must not passively accept the use of chemical weapons… Everything the United Nations stands for is being blatantly defied in Syria… All nations and all people will be harmed if we allow Assad to normalize the use of chemical weapons.”

MOSCOW. Play about 1920s gay poet emerges as the dark horse in this year’s Golden Mask awards: “The Trout Breaks the Ice is based on the story of Mikhail Kuzmin, who disappeared into the official obscurity imposed by the Soviets on artists considered deviant or who were out of favour. The play’s success comes amid fears that the relative freedom enjoyed by Russian theatre is under threat.”

COSMETIC TIPS OF THE DAY. Madonna on butt masks: “It’s kind of a no-brainer. You can take any face mask and try it on your behind. Skin is skin. I think people would want the skin on their butt to be smooth, glowing, and hydrated. I mean, I know I do. There are certain special people that get to see our butt and you want it to look its finest.”

DENIS BALBIR. French commentator suspended for using anti-gay slur: “Balbir criticized the German team’s players for their perceived arrogance and used an anti-gay slur to describe them. His post-game comments were not broadcast live.”

TIME-LAPSE OF THE DAY. Storm clouds.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Chvrches “Miracle”.

COVER OF THE DAY. Taylor Swift turned Earth Wind & Fire’s “September” into a banjo ballad.

FRIDAY FLASH. Ace Cee.