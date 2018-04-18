Trump Proves Comey Right After Former FBI Director Tells Colbert: ‘I’m the Breakup He Can’t Get Over’

Donald Trump blasted fired former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday morning, the night after Comey told Stephen Colbert: “I’ve been gone for a year, I’m like the breakup he can’t get over. He wakes up in the morning … I’m out there living my best life, he wakes up in the morning and tweets at me.”

Right on schedule this morning, Trump tweeted, proving Comey’s point: “Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!”

Comey also spoke to Colbert about his new book, A Higher Loyalty, the Clinton email investigation, and telling Trump about the infamous ‘golden showers’ dossier.

Watch the full interview: