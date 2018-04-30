Lance Bass Explains Why He Never Came Out as Gay During *NSYNC as Band Gets ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ Star: WATCH

*NSYNC got a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Lance Bass explained (above)why he never came out as gay while the band was together.

“The…thing I want to say here today is something I’ve been trying to put into words maybe my whole life,” said Bass. “Growing up in Mississippi and in a Southern Baptist church, in a town where everyone knows your business, I had a secret. I was gay. Yes guys, I’m gay! I am! And at the time, I thought that I would never be able to tell anyone because not only was I terrified of the lasting rejection…I was certain that that would happen…but more than that I didn’t want to jeopardize the careers of these guys up here, much less the hundreds of amazing people who worked tirelessly to bring *NSYNC to the world.”

Added Bass: “I thought if I had come out, *NSYNC would be over. So I kept my secret. And our wildest dreams were coming true and we were so incredibly thankful. And I still am. But so many nights on stage, I’d see so many young, gay fans singing their hearts out and I wanted so badly to let you know, I was you. I just didn’t have the strength then. But I do today and so let me say loud and proud to all my LGBT brothers and sisters, who embrace me and show me the way to be who I am, thank you so much.”