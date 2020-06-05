Trump Dishonors George Floyd, BLM Sues Feds, ‘Central Park Karen,’ Bryan Hawn, Alphonso David, ‘RPDR,’ Jamie Love, Lady Gaga, Lance Bass: HOT LINKS

‘UTTERLY REPREHENSIBLE’: Trump Slimes Memory Of George Floyd To Brag About Jobs Report

Utterly reprehensible to use George Floyd's memory to celebrate unemployment figures.



Globally, people are grieving his death, there's so much pain.



Trump has stoked the division and fuelled the hatred. He’s morally bankrupt.pic.twitter.com/osR33N38Um — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) June 5, 2020

IF HE’S NOT IN PRISON: Trump Vows To Campaign Against Murkowski In 2022 After She Praised Mattis’ ‘Honest’ Criticism

Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski. She voted against HealthCare, Justice Kavanaugh, and much else… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

UNHINGED: Trump tweets a letter calling protesters ‘terrorists’

I thought this letter from respected retired Marine and Super Star lawyer, John Dowd, would be of interest to the American People. Read it! pic.twitter.com/I5tjysckZh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Former White House chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘I agree’ with Jim Mattis on Trump

PHOTO-OP-GATE: Black Lives Matter Is Suing Trump And The Federal Government Over Force Used Against Protesters Outside The White House

UGH: YouTuber Bryan Hawn Called Out Over Racist & Violent Tweets

ALPHONSO DAVID: HRC President on Racism, LGBTQ Equality, and Why Celebrities Need to Speak Up

JAMIE LOVE: Ex-Mr Gay Scotland shares how he went from receiving death threats to becoming successful entrepreneur

SIGNAL BOOST: Lady Gaga Is Giving Her Instagram Account Over to Racial Justice Organizations to Amplify Their Voices

‘CENTRAL PARK KAREN’: Amy Cooper got her dog back from the animal rescue

Lemme tell you how whiteness works:



After intentionally trying to get a black man killed by filing a police report, Amy Cooper asked for her previously confiscated dog back.



And got it.



She threatened @NYCockerRescue and they caved. pic.twitter.com/I8WOCGTkAw — Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) June 3, 2020

‘SCARED SH-TLESS’: Lance Bass recalls NSYNC’s reaction to his coming out

RENEWED: HBO renews Drag Race queens’ We’re Here for season 2

RUVEALED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Brings Back ‘Untucked’ Aftershow For Season 5

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines:

FIT FRIDAY: Bruno