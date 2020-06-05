Towleroad Gay News

Trump Dishonors George Floyd, BLM Sues Feds, ‘Central Park Karen,’ Bryan Hawn, Alphonso David, ‘RPDR,’ Jamie Love, Lady Gaga, Lance Bass: HOT LINKS

‘UTTERLY REPREHENSIBLE’: Trump Slimes Memory Of George Floyd To Brag About Jobs Report

IF HE’S NOT IN PRISON: Trump Vows To Campaign Against Murkowski In 2022 After She Praised Mattis’ ‘Honest’ Criticism

UNHINGED: Trump tweets a letter calling protesters ‘terrorists’

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Former White House chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘I agree’ with Jim Mattis on Trump

PHOTO-OP-GATE: Black Lives Matter Is Suing Trump And The Federal Government Over Force Used Against Protesters Outside The White House

UGH: YouTuber Bryan Hawn Called Out Over Racist & Violent Tweets

ALPHONSO DAVID: HRC President on Racism, LGBTQ Equality, and Why Celebrities Need to Speak Up

JAMIE LOVE: Ex-Mr Gay Scotland shares how he went from receiving death threats to becoming successful entrepreneur

Let me do it my way 🙌

SIGNAL BOOST: Lady Gaga Is Giving Her Instagram Account Over to Racial Justice Organizations to Amplify Their Voices

‘CENTRAL PARK KAREN’: Amy Cooper got her dog back from the animal rescue

‘SCARED SH-TLESS’: Lance Bass recalls NSYNC’s reaction to his coming out

Happy #NationalBrothersDay to these bros!

RENEWED: HBO renews Drag Race queens’ We’re Here for season 2

RUVEALED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Brings Back ‘Untucked’ Aftershow For Season 5

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines:

FIT FRIDAY: Bruno

Pra t ver melhor 😎

☀️

Uma saudades chamada verão

Saudades de praia, sol e bronze ☀️

