Trump Dishonors George Floyd, BLM Sues Feds, ‘Central Park Karen,’ Bryan Hawn, Alphonso David, ‘RPDR,’ Jamie Love, Lady Gaga, Lance Bass: HOT LINKS

‘UTTERLY REPREHENSIBLE’: Trump Slimes Memory Of George Floyd To Brag About Jobs Report
IF HE’S NOT IN PRISON: Trump Vows To Campaign Against Murkowski In 2022 After She Praised Mattis’ ‘Honest’ Criticism
UNHINGED: Trump tweets a letter calling protesters ‘terrorists’
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Former White House chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘I agree’ with Jim Mattis on Trump
PHOTO-OP-GATE: Black Lives Matter Is Suing Trump And The Federal Government Over Force Used Against Protesters Outside The White House
UGH: YouTuber Bryan Hawn Called Out Over Racist & Violent Tweets
ALPHONSO DAVID: HRC President on Racism, LGBTQ Equality, and Why Celebrities Need to Speak Up
JAMIE LOVE: Ex-Mr Gay Scotland shares how he went from receiving death threats to becoming successful entrepreneur
SIGNAL BOOST: Lady Gaga Is Giving Her Instagram Account Over to Racial Justice Organizations to Amplify Their Voices
Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices. And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community.
‘CENTRAL PARK KAREN’: Amy Cooper got her dog back from the animal rescue
‘SCARED SH-TLESS’: Lance Bass recalls NSYNC’s reaction to his coming out
RENEWED: HBO renews Drag Race queens’ We’re Here for season 2
RUVEALED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Brings Back ‘Untucked’ Aftershow For Season 5
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines:
FIT FRIDAY: Bruno