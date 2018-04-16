Towleroad

BREAKING: Tortured Trump Thrashes at James Comey in Sunday Tweetstorm

Courtroom Bombshell: Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Previously Unnamed Client is Sean Hannity

by Andy Towle
April 16, 2018 | 3:11pm

Sean Hannity

A federal court judge this afternoon ordered Michael Cohen’s legal team to name a previously unnamed third client (his other two are Donald Trump and Republican fundraiser Elliot Broidy) he advised in 2017, and that client turns out to be Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The disclosure came during a hearing challenging the FBI’s seizure of documents from Cohen’s office.

CNBC reports:

In an earlier court filing Monday morning, lawyers for Cohen refused to identify the recent client — one of three people Cohen represented between 2017 and 2018. The lawyers also refused to identify the names of other past clients.

Lawyers for Cohen — whose business records were seized by FBI agents April 9 — said the then-unnamed client had told Cohen not to disclose his name and that they believed Cohen had a duty not to disclose it.

They also said that if Cohen’s clients, other than Trump, were publicly revealed, it is “likely to be embarrassing or detrimental to the client.”

Hannity responded to the revelations to Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus:

Developing…



You Might Also Like