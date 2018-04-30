Towleroad

Trump-Allied ‘National Enquirer’ Comes for Michael Cohen, Increasing Speculation He Has Flipped

by Andy Towle
April 30, 2018 | 3:12pm

Michael Cohen

The National Enquirer has come for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, increasing speculation that he’s flipped and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign covered portions of attorney Cohen’s legal bills, according to sources who spoke with ABC News:

Federal Election Commission records show three payments made from the Trump campaign to a firm representing Cohen. The “legal consulting” payments were made to McDermott Will and Emery — a law firm where Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan is a partner — between October 2017 and January.

Cohen has said that he did not have a formal role in the Trump campaign, and it is illegal to spend campaign funds for personal use – defined by the FEC as payments for expenses “that would exist irrespective of the candidate’s campaign or responsibilities as a federal officeholder.”

Surprise, surprise. The Trump campaign is on “shaky legal ground” according to experts.

