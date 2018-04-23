New Video of Expelled Syracuse U. Frat Shows Bros Mocking Sexual Assault of Disabled Man

Gay Adult Film Actor Chris Bines Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Marijuana Trafficking

A new video published by Syracuse University newspaper The Daily Orange shows Theta Tau fraternity brothers mocking the sexual assault of a disabled man (watch above).

The fraternity has been permanently expelled from campus for the racist, homophobic, and anti-semitic video that got the chapter suspended last week.

The Daily Orange reports: “The fraternity’s expulsion, announced in a video sent in a campus-wide email, came three days after Syverud notified SU of Theta Tau’s suspension. Syverud said the expulsion followed “immediate action” taken by the university within two hours of receiving and authenticating the video. SU refused to release the video, but The Daily Orange obtained a recording of the video and posted it on its website Wednesday.”

The chapter said that the first video “was a satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person” and claimed that “the new members seen in the video laughing at the horrible things being said were not laughing in concurrence with these beliefs, but in fact the opposite.

Says one member in the video: “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*****s, spIcs and most importantly, the f**king k*kes.”

The video includes simulations of oral sex, masturbation, glory holes and drug use, and mock disabled people: “He’s drooling out of his mouth because he’s retarded in a wheelchair.”

At one point, another member tells others to “Get together and [talk] about their significant others while drinking different wines and talking in gay girly accents.”

The new video is just as deplorable.