Theta Tau Fraternity Permanently Expelled from Syracuse U. Over Racist, Homophobic Videos

The Theta Tau fraternity at Syracuse University has been permanently expelled from campus for the racist, homophobic, and anti-semitic video that got the chapter suspended this week.

The Daily Orange reports: “The fraternity’s expulsion, announced in a video sent in a campus-wide email, came three days after Syverud notified SU of Theta Tau’s suspension. Syverud said the expulsion followed “immediate action” taken by the university within two hours of receiving and authenticating the video. SU refused to release the video, but The Daily Orange obtained a recording of the video and posted it on its website Wednesday.”

The Daily Orange adds:

The chancellor said on Saturday that the investigation of students involved in the video has been pursued with “speed and with vigor.” Since Wednesday, SU’s Department of Public Safety has interviewed 38 people and will interview more in the next few days, he added.

DPS will begin recommending charges and making referrals to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities by the end of the weekend, Syverud added.

Theta Tau had been suspended on Wednesday and issued a lengthy apology and explanation for the video.

The chapter said that the video “was a satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person” and claimed that “the new members seen in the video laughing at the horrible things being said were not laughing in concurrence with these beliefs, but in fact the opposite.

Says one member in the video: “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*****s, spIcs and most importantly, the f**king k*kes.”

The video includes simulations of oral sex, masturbation, glory holes and drug use, and mock disabled people: “He’s drooling out of his mouth because he’s retarded in a wheelchair.”

At one point, another member tells others to “Get together and [talk] about their significant others while drinking different wines and talking in gay girly accents.”

Watch the video: