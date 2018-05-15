Adam Rippon Poised to Win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ After Stunning Emotional Performance to Coldplay’s ‘O’ – WATCH

Bohemian Rhapsody: The First Trailer for the Freddie Mercury ‘Queen’ Epic Will Rock You – WATCH

Anyone who watched the Olympics knows that Coldplay’s “O” is a track with which Adam Rippon is intimately familiar. He skated to it in PyeongChang.

So his choice to do a contemporary dance to “O” with partner Jenna Johnson accompanied by a backstory clip about his coming out and his mother packed an emotional wallop matched by his technical skill.

Said judge Bruno Tonioli of their performance: “You were like two birds of paradise…It’s impossible to tell who is the professional.”

Said Carrie Ann Inaba: “I just wanted to thank you. This is why artists create…to have moments like this where it’s just pure perfection.”

Rippon is absolutely the favorite to win the competition and its’ easy to see why. He’ll dance in the final against Tonya Harding, and Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman.

Rippon cried following the dance, joking: “It’s crazy. The only thing that I’m thankful for is that I’m a beautiful crier.”

Watch: