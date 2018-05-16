Reese Witherspoon, Deadpool on Colbert, Matt Dillon, Black Panther, Michael Cohen, Jay Hernandez: HOT LINKS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Rips ‘Disgusting’ White House Leakers as Trump Threatens to ID and ‘Make an Example’ of at Least One

MONOLOGUE CRASHER OF THE DAY. Deadpool crashes Colbert’s monologue: “And President Trump spent the day complaining on Twitter about leaks inside the White House, because we all know Trump prefers his leaks inside of Russian hotel rooms. You get it, Stephen? Because the president watched two Russian prostitutes urinate on a hotel-room mattress?”

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE. Trump discloses reimbursement to Michael Cohen for Stormy Daniels hush payment.

THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT. Cannes audiences walk out of grisly Lars Von Trier film starring Matt Dillon as a serial killer.

ANTHONY WALL. Man choked by police officer outside Waffle House says restaurant worker taunted him with gay slurs.

TRANSCRIPTS. Senate Judiciary Committee releases thousands of pages of interview transcripts on Trump Tower meeting with Russians: “The bulk of records released are transcripts of the committee’s interviews with that meeting’s participants, including the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.; his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner; and members of the Russian contingent led by Ms. Veselnitskaya. Most of them have already publicly described their version of events. Nonetheless, the records reveal some new details about the players involved and what happened after the meeting was reported by The New York Times last summer. The transcripts highlight how lawyers for the Trump Organization tried to manage the fallout by coordinating the statement of Mr. Goldstone and others. Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged that his father may have helped draft the statement that he put out to the press after the meeting became public.”

SHADOW CAMPAIGN. Mike Pence’s presidential ambitions….

TONY PERKINS. Compares transgender people to a suicidal bird-man.

CRACKDOWN. Lebanon’s Gay Pride halted…

GINA HASPEL. Senate panel advances Trump nominee to lead CIA. “The Intelligence Committee voted 10-5 behind closed doors to approve the nomination, which was expected after two of its seven Democratic members, Vice Chairman Mark Warner and Joe Manchin, both said they would join the panel’s eight Republicans in backing Haspel.”

TRAILBLAZER FLICK. Reese Witherspoon producing documentary on Martina Navratilova.

MAD COW DISEASE. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross shoots down reports that American beef is tainted: ‘Ross shot down concerns raised by the Chinese in recent trade talks that American beef was tainted with mad cow disease and hailed Trump’s mental health as proof the meat is safe. “I pointed out to them that both the president and I eat quite a lot of American beef,” Ross said at the National Press Club Monday. “And other than the fact that we’re in public office, there are no signs of mental instability as a result.”’

EVERYTHING OLD NEW AGAIN. Jay Hernandez is the new Magnum P.I.

CALIFORNIA. Supporters of harmful and discredited gay conversion therapy rally in Sacramento: “Conversion therapy has already been outlawed for minors. The new bill would make it illegal for anyone to take payment for it, regardless of the age of the patient.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MALCOLM KENYATTA. Gay Philly candidate for state House is subject of anti-gay posters: ‘The posters depicted a picture of Kenyatta and his former husband, Terrell Green, on their wedding day. A red, circular “No” symbol was superimposed over the picture.. A message to the right of the photo reads “SAY NO!!!!!” The picture includes a caption from Kenyatta thanking Green for his love. “Thank you for always being in my corner and for being more than my best friend,” the message reads. “Thank you for this 1st year of marriage – I look forward to many more.”‘

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RHODE ISLAND. Lawmakers consider ban on “gay panic” defense. “The bill, introduced by State Rep. Kenneth Marshall (D-Bristol), would outlaw the use of arguments stating that a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity was sufficient justification for a person’s disproportionate response, such as using excessive force or violence, even in cases where the victim made a pass at the defendant or if the two had been engaged in a romantic or sexual relationship.”

HONEST TRAILER OF THE DAY. Black Panther.

SUMMER TUNE OF THE DAY. Poolside “Feel Alright”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Mauro Gama.