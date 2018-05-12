Ding Dong I’m Gay: WEB SERIES

Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Legalizing Discrimination Against Gay Couples Who Want to Adopt

Ding Dong I’m Gay is a new Australian comedic web series that follows Cameron, an overachieving people-pleaser who reluctantly takes on the role of hopeless fairy godmother when his newly out cousin Toby arrives on his Sydney doorstep looking for somewhere to live.

Cameron sets out to teach Toby a thing or two about gay life.

The show’s creator and writer Tim Spencer stars as Cameron. The lighthearted series also features Remy Brand, Alex Lee, Sarah Bishop, and Rupert Raineri. Check out the first three episodes below.

In Episode 1, Cameron’s cousin Toby unexpectedly arrives on his doorstep in Sydney:

In Episode 2, Toby and Cameron discuss Instagays.

In Episode 3, Cameron and Toby tackle dress codes.