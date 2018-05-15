Disney Releases Full ‘Rainbow Mickey’ Pride Collection

In the wake of its so-popular-they’re-hard-to-find-except-on-ebay rainbow Mickey Mouse ears, Disney has released a full ‘Rainbow Mickey’ Pride collection with 10% of proceeds going to GLSEN to benefit LGBTQ students.
The collection, which you can find here (if the Mickey ears are part of it, they’re already sold out again), includes baseball caps, tank tops, pins, a water bottle, sunglasses, and a fanny pack.