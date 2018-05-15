Towleroad

Disney Releases Full ‘Rainbow Mickey’ Pride Collection

by Andy Towle
May 15, 2018 | 7:50am

disney pride

In the wake of its so-popular-they’re-hard-to-find-except-on-ebay rainbow Mickey Mouse ears, Disney has released a full ‘Rainbow Mickey’ Pride collection with 10% of proceeds going to GLSEN to benefit LGBTQ students.

RELATED: Disney Parks Releases Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love Pride Ears: VIDEO

The collection, which you can find here (if the Mickey ears are part of it, they’re already sold out again), includes baseball caps, tank tops, pins, a water bottle, sunglasses, and a fanny pack.

