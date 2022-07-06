Jon M Chu to produce Beauty and the Beast live special

‘Beauty and the Beast’ is getting a live special, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Oscar nomination.

The beloved 1991 Disney classic was the first ever animated feature to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture in 1992 and the anniversary is set to be celebrated with a two-hour, live-action/animated special, directed by Hamish Hamilton and executive produced by Jon M. Chu.

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said: “‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a timeless story and we’re so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic.

“Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale.”

The special will feature a new cast and will air on ABC on December 15. It will be available to stream on Disney+ the following day.

Chu said: “‘Beauty and the Beast’ was always a game-changing cinematic experience for me. When the animated movie came out, I watched it multiple times in the first weekend. It showed me the outer limits of what animated artists and storytellers could achieve, so the fact that I get to executive produce a tribute to all the creatives that made this masterpiece through our Electric Somewhere company is a dream I didn’t even think was possible.

“With world-class creatives and talent to reinterpret the classic musical numbers (with a few surprises), I can’t wait for the audiences, in person and at home, to experience what we have in store for them. It’s a true celebration of creativity.”