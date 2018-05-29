Gay, Black and HIV Positive: America’s Hidden Epidemic – WATCH

This Pro Wrestler Wrote an Original Song for His Boyfriend’s Birthday and It’s the Most Romantic Thing: WATCH

“If you are a gay, black man in America today, your chances of contracting HIV are 1 in 2,” The Guardian‘s Leah Green says, at the opening of an informative video about the hidden HIV epidemic in America. This is in contrast to 1 in 11 for white gay men.

The clip focuses on gay black men around Atlanta and provides an insightful window into how racism and stigma and lack of education fuel this crisis. It also discusses the need for more access to PrEP in minority communities.

The producers also gave a platform to Walter Lee Hampton II, a gay black hiv-negative YouTuber “often accused of demonizing gay black men.” They show a clip of Hampton claiming, “we live in an area where morals have vanished out here…” Hampton claims that risky, promiscuous sex, and not lack of access to proper health care and education, is the problem.

The mini-doc also describes advances in recent preventative medicine, explaining that being HIV undetectable means that you cannot transmit the virus, and outreach to homeless transgender people living with HIV.