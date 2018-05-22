The Herndon Climb Captivated Annapolis Yesterday and Was as Wet, Shirtless and Greasy as Ever: WATCH

Virginia Hardware Store Kicks Out Boy Scout: ‘Get Out. We Don’t Support Homos…They Allow Homos Now’ – WATCH

U.S. Naval Academy freshman in Annapolis competed in the annual Herndon climb yesterday afternoon, where they are required to place a hat atop a 21-foot obelisk greased with lard. It took them 2 hours and 9 minutes to do so. Watch the live video above.

The WaPo reports: “The annual tradition marks the end of their hellacious “plebe” year at the academy, the country’s premier training ground for Navy and Marine Corps officers. But that year is only over once the freshmen, known as plebes, manage to replace a “dixie cup” cap perched at the monument’s tip with an upperclassman’s hat….The ‘capper’ was Peter Rossi from Phoenix.”

Another *close* attempt… wait for the high-five from upper classmen at the end 😂 #WJZ #HerndonClimb pic.twitter.com/VJq4IAHCCr — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) May 21, 2018