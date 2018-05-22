Towleroad

Pro Wrestler Jake Atlas Throws Off Opponent with Juicy Kiss: WATCH

by Andy Towle
May 22, 2018 | 10:08am

Pro wrestler Jake Atlas, who came out as gay in February, used an unusual move to throw an opponent off during a match last Friday in Southern California. Atlas and his team The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) were competing against Robby Phoenix, Dom Kubrick, and Lucas Riley in the Santino Bros Heavyweight Championship.

Tweeted Atlas: “Played up to my strength to help out my boy Cam Gates () deliver a sweet cruifix driver. Keep your eyes on this kid, he’s gonna be gooood.

