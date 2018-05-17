Jason Statham Apologizes After Alleged Transcript of Disturbing Homophobic On-Set Tirade Leaks

How Often Do You Masturbate Compared to Others? The Results of a Massive Global Survey Are In

Actor Jason Statham released a statement of apology in response to claims that he verbally assaulted producers on the set of the 2015 film Wild Card with a tirade of homophobic slurs.

Said Statham in the statement, published by The Blast: “Someone approached me claiming to have a tape of me using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community during a conversation I had with my producing partner, on a movie set five years ago. I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused. I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments. However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologize. Anyone who knows me knows it doesn’t reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community. While I cannot fix what was said in the past, I can learn from it and do better in the future.”

The Sun reports:

A leaked transcript of Statham’s tirade, passed to Sun Online, states the outburst took place at Harrah’s casino in New Orleans during filming for Wild Card in 2013.

It claims he said: “Stop acting like a f***ing fag. I hate that faggity f***ing shit.”Talking, whispering …you guys are acting like a bunch of f***ing faggots.

“If you want to tell me something don’t wait till I do 15 f***ing takes before you say something.

“Stop being a f**king fag and be more assertive…. I just hate that f***ing faggity behaviour f***ing faggity shit… f***ing fags, I just hate that s***.”

His exasperated manager Steven Chasman eventually replied: “I guess I am a fag” before leaving to try and diffuse the situation, according to the leaked memo.

RJ Cipriani, an associate producer on the film, made the claims about Statham and said he asked the actor to apologize for the rant, but said he’s going public with the allegations now because Statham refused.

Said Cipriani to The Sun: “At the time I wanted to go public but I’m ashamed to admit. There were other co-stars, producers, assistants and sound guys who heard the anti-gay rant that day and everyone was shocked and offended. Now I want to make things right – it’s time the world knew what Jason Statham did. I approached Jason and his manager and gave him a chance to put this right – I said I wanted him to either apologise or do something for charity or good causes to make amends.”

Cipriani said Statham chose to do nothing.

The Blast adds: “Statham’s legal team is also adamant that anything said by the actor was a private conversation that never should have been eavesdropped or taped. We’re also told by Statham’s team that a recording of any private conversation on the set of “Wild Card” could be a crime, considering the movie was filmed in New Orleans and would be subject to the state’s Electronic Surveillance Act…”