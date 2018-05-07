John Oliver on Giuliani and Trump: ‘They’re Two Versions of the Same Person…and Both Want to F–k Ivanka’ – WATCH

Trump Rages at ‘Russia Witch Hunt’s Unrevealed Conflicts of Interest’, Says He’s Not Obstructing But ‘Fighting Back’

John Oliver took a deep dive into Rudy Giuliani’s past following a week of disastrous TV appearances by Trump’s newest lawyer.

Oliver took a look at the Sean Hannity interview, as well as Giuliani’s contradiction of the White House for Comey’s firing, his statements that Ivanka is a “fine woman” but Jared Kushner is “disposable,” and his first marriage, which was to his first cousin.

Oliver then drew similarities between Trump and Giuliani, of which there are many.

“Think about it: They’re basically two versions of the same person. They’re both New Yorkers coasting on their reputations, they’ve both had three marriages, neither of them can shut up in front of a camera, and, perhaps most importantly, they both want to f**k Ivanka—which is weird for Trump because Ivanka is in his family, and is weird for Giuliani because she isn’t.”