Electronic Musician ‘Pogo’ Explains Why He Hates Gay People, Says He Cheered the Pulse Massacre: WATCH

Pogo, aka Nick Bertke, an electronic musician from Western Australia whose videos have more than 110 million plays on YouTube, explains why he hates gay people in a vile new video posted to one of his channels.

“I’ve always had a very thorough dislike of homosexuals,” he says, explaining why he named his channel ‘Fagottron’. “I’ve never liked a grown man acting like a 12-year-old girl. I’ve always found that to be quite disgusting. And so I thought to myself, how best can I express to the world that gays are just an abomination?”

Adds Bertke: “I think nothing encapsulates the sissiness of a guy quite like the word ‘faggot’…I have a fairly robust resentment of the gay community. I don’t want to really get into this, but when there was the Orlando shooting and the guy was shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ or something I was like (pumps fist). But yeah, I’ve got to be a bit careful with that because well, you know, I don’t like gays, but I don’t want to see people getting killed in nightclubs either. But still, I mean, it’s just fantastic.”

Bertke’s followers have responded in disgust to the video, which has apparently been up but ‘unlisted’ since May 2 but hasn’t gotten attention until it was posted recently on Reddit.