Trump Rants: ‘I Wish’ I Hadn’t Appointed Jeff Sessions!

Donald Trump said he wished he never appointed Jeff Sessions as Attorney General in a series of tweets quoting House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy on Wednesday morning.

The remarks come following a NYT article reporting that Robert Mueller is looking into reports that Trump asked Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russian investigation shortly after he had done so.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s……..chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that – Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you………There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did!’

Trump was quoting a CBS This Morning appearance by Gowdy (below), who was following up a FOX News appearance last night.

Interestingly, Gowdy, who attended a classified Justice Dept briefing last week on Trump’s accusation that an FBI spy had infiltrated his campaign, blew up Trump’s “spygate” theory that an FBI informant was embedded in the campaign, saying Trump would be happy about it if he knew the details.

Gowdy also said he has never met Trump.

The CBS This Morning appearance followed one on FOX News last night in which he made the same assertion: “I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.”