Trump Congratulates America on ‘Greatest Witch Hunt in History’

Donald Trump got reflective on Thursday morning as investigators continued to pore through documents related to his campaign’s interactions with Russia in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

In related news, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed in a FOX interview on Wednesday night that the FBI may have placed a spy in the Trump campaign.

The Hill reports: “In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night, Giuliani told host Laura Ingraham ‘I don’t know,’ when asked if there was a spy in the 2016 campaign. Giuliani, however, resurfaced the concept later on when discussing what he said were instances of misconduct. ‘What they did with Manafort, what they did with Michael Cohen, all the illegitimate things they’ve done — possibly placing a spy in the Trump campaign,’ Giuliani said. He was referring to last month’s FBI raids on Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen’s, home and office, and of former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort‘s home.”

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

Giuliani also told CNN on Wednesday that Robert Mueller has told the Trump team that a sitting president can’t be indicted:

“All they get to do is write a report,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told CNN. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us.”

That conclusion is likely based on longstanding Justice Department guidelines. It is not about any assessment of the evidence Mueller’s team has compiled.

A lack of an indictment would not necessarily mean the President is in the clear. Mueller could issue a report making referrals or recommendations to the House of Representatives.