28-Year-Old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Stuns No. 4 House Democrat Joe Crowley in Stunning NY Primary Upset

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former Bernie Sanders organizer and liberal activist, defeated top House Democrat Joe Crowley in a stunning upset in Tuesday’s primaries. Ocasio-Cortez had more than 57 percent of the vote.

The AP reports: “Crowley’s loss echoed across the political world, sending the unmistakable message that divisions between the Democratic Party’s pragmatic and more liberal wings may be widening heading into the high-stakes November midterm elections. It also exposed a generational divide among Democrats still struggling with their identity in the Trump era.”

The NYT reports: “Ms. Ocasio-Cortez had used Mr. Crowley’s role in the leadership, and the fact that he was the head of the local Democratic Party machine, against him in her bid to upend the existing political class. She will face Anthony Pappas, the Republican candidate, in the November general election. Mr. Crowley is the first House Democrat in the nation to lose a primary in 2018. His loss is most significant for a congressional incumbent since Eric Cantor, then the No. 2 Republican in the House, was defeated in 2014 to a Tea Party activist, David Brat.”

After his defeat, Crowley played guitar, dedicating his song, “Born to Run”, to Ocasio-Cortez.

Now @JoeCrowleyNY is playing guitar. He dedicated the first song to @Ocasio2018 — “Born to Run”

@ pic.twitter.com/U3sx6mth90 — J. David Goodman (@jdavidgoodman) June 27, 2018

Of course, Trump took the opportunity to take a mean-spirited jab at Crowley, a frequent critic of the president, after his loss.

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

In other election news, Mitt Romney won the GOP nomination in Utah’s Senate race, Rep. Jared Polis could become the nation’s first openly gay elected governor after winning Colorado’s primary, and Trump avoided a humiliating defeat in South Carolina where Henry McMaster won his gubernatorial primary.