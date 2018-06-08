Bermuda Government to Appeal Court Ruling Re-Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

Arkansas Man Gets 50 Years for Deliberately Infecting Himself with HIV So He Could Infect Others

Bermuda’s government says it will fight a Supreme Court ruling which declared legislation effectively repealing its same-sex marriage law unconstitutional.

The Jamaica Observer reports: ‘Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown said in a statement that the decision by Chief Justice Ian Kawaley, handed down earlier in the day, would be challenged in the higher courts “subject to any legal advice that we receive”. Justice Kawaley had upheld a constitutional challenge against the Domestic Partnership Act (DPA) and declared the sections of the legislation which revoked marriage equality as invalid. His ruling was not set to take immediate effect because he agreed to an application by Attorney-General Kathy Lynn Simmons for a six-week stay to allow the Government to decide whether to appeal.

The Supreme Court of Bermuda legalized same-sex marriage in May 2017 after a case brought by Toronto-based Bermudian and Canadian gay couple, Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche (above), who preferred to marry in Godwin’s home country.