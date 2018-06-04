Britney Spears ‘Apple Pie’ Music Speculation Hits Fever Pitch with ‘On Set’ Dancer Photos

Britney Spears teased fans on Friday with a pair of “on set” photos featuring her dancers and a set of apple emojis, stirring speculation that she’s readying the release of a new single called “Apple Pie”.
It’s been way too long since I’ve seen these boys! Had an amazing time on set 😜😜🍎🍎👠🍎 pic.twitter.com/pTyYjWjP4p
Writes Idolator: “The title has been floating around online since January. However, it was originally pitched as a collaboration with Fifth Harmony. Obviously, the girls are currently on hiatus, so the latest whispers online imply that it will be released as a solo single. If the rumors are true, then the forthcoming song has been produced by BURNS.”
Britney Spears is rumored to release a single titled "Apple Pie" from her anticipated tenth studio album. She has teased the song through various post using the 🍎🍏 emojis, and was seen recording a music video today. pic.twitter.com/hQ8AF2dkTT
