John Legend, Kiev, Burning Tesla, Steve Bannon, The Carters, Bronx Tale, Peacocks, Prince Harry, Robert De Niro: HOT LINKS

Listen to Children Who’ve Just Been Separated From Their Parents at the Border

STEVE BANNON. Donald Trump has never lied.

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? Satisfaction with U.S. direction reaches 12-year high. “Thirty-eight percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the United States today, similar to last month’s 37% satisfaction rate but marking the numerical high since a 39% reading in September 2005.”

THOMAS MARKLE. Meghan Markle’s father tried to out Prince Harry as a one-time Trump supporter.

POLL. Kim Jong Un more popular than Nancy Pelosi among Republicans. ‘The poll of roughly 1,000 adults aged 18 and over was conducted June 14-15, shortly after President Trump’s historic summit with the North Korea dictator. According to the results, 19 percent of Republicans indicated they had a favorable view of Kim with 68 percent saying they had an unfavorable view (12 percent of voters overall had a favorable view of Kim, compared to 75 percent who viewed him unfavorably). That compared slightly better than the perception of Pelosi, who had a 17 percent favorable, 72 percent unfavorable rating among self-identified Republicans.’

2020. Trump supporter disrupts Robert De Niro-directed A Bronx Tale on Broadway.

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 — Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

30.5 The age at which you stop discovering new music.

HOSPITALIZED. Heather Locklear threatened to shoot herself.

CAGED. Border Patrol releases video of McAllen, Texas detention facility.

BREAKING: Border Patrol @CBP just gave us this video of the detention facility we toured yesterday in McAllen, Texas. We weren't allowed to bring in cameras, or interview anyone. To be clear: this is government handout video. pic.twitter.com/Zjy80qIZFZ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 18, 2018

LIE. Trump claims German crime rate is high in tweet slamming Merkel: “Crime in Germany is not way up. Official figures from last month show that the national crime rate fell 5 percent since last year in Germany, dropping to the lowest levels since 1992. The number of crimes committed by non-German individuals fell 23 percent. The one area of crime which saw a 2.5 percent increase was antisemitic attacks — with 94 percent of them committed by far-right German nationals.”

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

SERIOUSLY, F U. John Legend slams Paul Ryan for Father’s Day tweet.

Seriously, fuck you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father's day. https://t.co/bbG0gVqfzq — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 16, 2018

UKRAINE. Thousands turn out for Gay Pride in Kiev. “About 5,000 were on hand for the march, whose size was estimated at 2,000 by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry and up to 6,000 by organizers. The Interfax news agency said opponents tried to block the march seven times, but were moved aside by police. Kiev held its first major pride march in 2016 after a pro-Western government that came to power sanctioned such events.” Police also detained 56 far-right activists.

TRANS EMPLOYMENT. 1 in 3 British employers would be less likely to hire a transgender person: “Less than one in five British employers have an inclusive policy towards transgender staff and only nine percent believe in legal protection against discrimination, according to the study by Crossland Employment Solicitors.”

TESLA. Model S filmed bursting into flames on West Hollywood street.

FROM A DISTANCE. Male peacocks can make female peacocks’ heads to vibrate. “When a peacock rattles his opulent train feathers at a female of the species, it makes a sound at a specific frequency – causing the crest on her head to vibrate energetically.”

MARRIAGE STORIES OF THE DAY. Björn Borg underwear presents ‘Marriage Unblocked’.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. The Carters “Apes**t”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Zach Graves.