Towleroad

BREAKING: A NJ Town Just Installed Stunning Permanent Rainbow Crosswalks to Honor its LGBTQ Community: WATCH

Falcon Studios Performer Dave Slick Found Dead

by Towleroad
June 10, 2018 | 12:13pm

Dave Slick

Dave Slick, a 26-year-old Falcon Studios performer and webcam model, was found dead in Chicago on Friday while visiting the city for an adult entertainment convention, according to the adult site The Sword.

Slick, who was from Arizona, was in the city for the Exxxotica Expo convention and was reported missing at 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon. He was last seen late Friday night.

Suburban Chicago’s Daily Herald reported on Slick’s death:

The 26-year-old from Scottsdale was staying in Rosemont for a convention, officials said, and he was reported missing at 2:29 p.m. Saturday. He had been last seen about 1 a.m. Friday in Chicago while out with a friend; the last time he had phone contact with someone was at about 8 a.m. Friday, police said.

The missing man was found unconscious and not breathing about 11:35 a.m. Friday in a bathroom on the 100 block of West Jackson in Chicago, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Slick’s friends in the industry paid tribute after the news broke:

https://twitter.com/MrDimarco/status/1005822359851290624

Posted June 10, 2018 at 12:13pm ETC by Towleroad
in Dave Slick, Deaths

You Might Also Like