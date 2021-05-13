Estate Payouts Maintain ‘George Michael Father Figure’ Image With Reported Settlement With a Former Partner

George Michael’s former partner has received a share of the late star’s will.

Kenny Goss – who was in a relationship with the ‘Freedom’ hitmaker from 1996 to 2011 – had launched action in the High Court for a reported £15,000-a-month allowance after being snubbed from the singer’s will following his death in 2016 but it’s now been revealed he’s reached a settlement.

According to The Sun newspaper, Kenny – whose lawyers argued George was “not in his right mind” when he made the will – the former Wham! star’s lawyer, Chris Organ, and his sister Yioda Panayiotou have made an agreement but the details are confidential.

Documents also showed that 59-year-old Yioda has inherited her sister Melanie’s estate after she died on Christmas Day 2019, three years to the day that her famous brother passed away.

Kenny had previously claimed he was reliant on George’s money after giving up his career to look after the former Wham! singer and so should still be provided for.

A source said when he launched the legal action: “During their final years together, Kenny was effectively a stay-at-home husband, and almost entirely looked after financially by George.

“His argument is he gave up his own career to focus on his relationship, and also set up a charitable foundation alongside George.

“He was essentially given an incredibly generous allowance which he came to rely on.

“Kenny believes, as George’s most significant other half, he is entitled to that still and is contesting George wasn’t in his right mind when he made his last will.”

And although a settlement has been reached now, the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer’s family were said to have been unimpressed by the art detaler’s legal action.

A source said: “They are angry about this and think Kenny is being heartless and disrespectful.

“They think that — if George really meant something to him — he would let him rest in peace instead of trying to drag his name through the courts.

“They think Kenny is chancing his arm. They’ve said they don’t want to give him a single penny.”

George left most of his £97.6 million fortune to his close family and friends in his will, with his partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz, also left out.

The hairdresser was eventually evicted from his famous lover’s London home last year after repeatedly defying requests to leave.