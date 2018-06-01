VICE Co-Founder Gavin McInnes Mocks Gay Man with Cerebral Palsy: ‘People Aren’t Going to Want to Sleep with You’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

VICE Media co-founder turned CRTV host and leader of the far-right Proud Boys fraternity Gavin McInnes unleashed an extended rant mocking a gay disabled man on his CRTV show on Thursday, Media Matters reports.

Said McInnes of the man, who has cerebral palsy: “You’re not graceful. You’re not elegant. Your feet are strapped into plastic heels, and you use a walker. So this is this guy’s problem, he’s trying to pretend horniness is some sort of medical trait, and he needs to rub one out with a dude. And he’s being denied that by some sort of evil prejudice. I mean, is there a thing called beauty anymore? Some people are less attractive than others. If you have cerebral palsy and you are already an ugly, small gay guy, people aren’t going to want to sleep with you. That’s nobody’s fault. That’s life. There’s winners and losers, and I’m afraid sir, as far as sex goes, in the gay community, you are a giant, small loser. Sorry. ”

In January, McInnes claimed that Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff was not credible because he has “gay face” making him a closeted gay and sociopath.