Gay Veteran Harassed, Spat on, Been Labeled a Pedophile, Assaulted by Neighbors for Hanging Pride Flag: WATCH

A disgusting situation has been unfolding in L.A. at the San Pedro apartment complex where Ryan Gierach, a former journalist and gay veteran who was discharged from the Air Force in 1979 for being gay, has chosen to live.

Gierach said that since he moved in two years ago his neighbors have called him anti-gay slurs but their behavior began escalating after he began hanging LGBTQ Pride flags during Pride month.

KTLA reports: “Gierach has captured video of three women jeering at him, and one of them spitting at him. Police have seen the video, and said it constitutes battery. The attacks grew more personal when, a few months ago, someone posted flyers around the neighborhood accusing Gierach of being a pedophile. The notices stated he was ‘a child molesting sex offender,’ followed by a slur, and included his home address.”

Gierach broke down crying when telling KTLA his story. The LAPD is reportedly investigating but nothing has happened.

Watch: