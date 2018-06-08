‘Call Me Maybe’ Hunk Holden Nowell is Very Unhappy He Had to Play Gay in the Video

Holden Nowell, who gained fame as Carly Rae Jepsen’s object of affection in her “Call Me Maybe” video, which now has more than a billion views on YouTube, told iHeartRadio that he was unhappy with the video’s twist, which makes him gay at the end.

Said Nowell, who is now a rapper called SixXx’Tre: “The fact that they had to make me gay at the end of the video… it was all very… I didn’t like being known as the gay guy in the ‘Call Me Maybe’ video. It was just something I wasn’t used to.”

Nowell said he told the video’s director that he would not kiss a man for the clip: “I was like, ‘I’m going to be completely honest with you. I’m not going to kiss a guy, especially for $500. I said ‘I really don’t think I’m comfortable kissing a guy for a music video.’”

He added that he was the one who thought of the video’s ending: “I said, ‘You know what? What if instead of me kissing a guy at the end of the video, what if I just give a guy my number or something like that?’ … I think people should be allowed to love who they want to love, but I love women. There’s no amount of money, no amount of fame that could ever make me… I couldn’t do something that didn’t feel right in my soul.”

Nowell is also apparently unhappy with the iHeartRadio interview, ripping its author John Kennedy on Instagram: “I guess it’s true what they say, there’s no such thing as bad publicity… but man, this is pretty bad… Apparently I’m a narcissistic – bitter – slanderous gay bashing – Hitler loving – free thinking – outspoken – ‘conspiracy theorist’ who bags on his pops… Wait, but, aren’t you?!?! I mean, aren’t I?!?! 🤪#GottaLoveJournalists ‘Thanks for the support, Asshole.'”