‘Call Me Maybe’ Hunk Holden Nowell is Very Unhappy He Had to Play Gay in the Video

June 8, 2018 | 12:43pm

Holden Nowell, who gained fame as Carly Rae Jepsen’s object of affection in her “Call Me Maybe” video, which now has more than a billion views on YouTube, told iHeartRadio that he was unhappy with the video’s twist, which makes him gay at the end.

Said Nowell, who is now a rapper called SixXx’Tre: “The fact that they had to make me gay at the end of the video… it was all very… I didn’t like being known as the gay guy in the ‘Call Me Maybe’ video. It was just something I wasn’t used to.”

Nowell said he told the video’s director that he would not kiss a man for the clip:  “I was like, ‘I’m going to be completely honest with you. I’m not going to kiss a guy, especially for $500. I said ‘I really don’t think I’m comfortable kissing a guy for a music video.’”

He added that he was the one who thought of the video’s ending:  “I said, ‘You know what? What if instead of me kissing a guy at the end of the video, what if I just give a guy my number or something like that?’ … I think people should be allowed to love who they want to love, but I love women. There’s no amount of money, no amount of fame that could ever make me… I couldn’t do something that didn’t feel right in my soul.”

Nowell is also apparently unhappy with the iHeartRadio interview, ripping its author John Kennedy on Instagram: “I guess it’s true what they say, there’s no such thing as bad publicity… but man, this is pretty bad… Apparently I’m a narcissistic – bitter – slanderous gay bashing – Hitler loving – free thinking – outspoken – ‘conspiracy theorist’ who bags on his pops… Wait, but, aren’t you?!?! I mean, aren’t I?!?! 🤪#GottaLoveJournalists ‘Thanks for the support, Asshole.'”

