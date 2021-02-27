Alfie Alcuri, Out Winner of ‘The Voice Australia’ and Cam Nacson Release a Romantic Ballad Dedicated to Your Own ‘Handsome Man’ — WATCH

Singer-songwriter Alfie Arcuri, the first out gay winner of The Voice Australia in 2016, this week released his new single, the ballad “Handsome Man”, and a video to accompany it. Arcuri hopes the ballad, about the love between two men, will catch on as a wedding song. The track is a duet with singer-songwriter Cam Nacson.

Said Arcuri: “To my knowledge, a romantic gay wedding song doesn’t really exist. So, at this time where same-sex marriages are embraced, I thought it was fitting for gay couples to have a dedicated, meaningful love song that could be sung during nuptials. Ultimately, this track is an ode to loving someone so deeply, the kind of love that transcends time and space and can’t be confined to pages or photos or memories — it’s forever alive.”

The clip was shot in Dandenong and Richmond, suburbs of Melbourne, Australia. Arcuri is releasing an EP later in 2021



