Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Video Was Remastered in 4K and It’s So Damn Crisp Fans are Flipping Out: WATCH

Rick Astley

Rick Astley trended on Twitter early Thursday over a crisp, remastered 4K version of the rickrolled 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” that has appeared on YouTube.

Here’s the new version:

Twitter users have opinions.

And here’s the original, which thanks to lots of rickrolling, has 871,520,882 views:

