Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Video Was Remastered in 4K and It’s So Damn Crisp Fans are Flipping Out: WATCH

Rick Astley trended on Twitter early Thursday over a crisp, remastered 4K version of the rickrolled 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” that has appeared on YouTube.

Here’s the new version:

Twitter users have opinions.

Comparing the standard video for Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You up with the upscaled high def version is like remembering a drunken visit to a night club and then going back and seeing it again in the cruel light of day. — Jack Harvey (@El_Jackinton) February 18, 2021

They are gonna update Rick Astley every 20 years to meet new media standards. He shall reign forever. — J something something (@itmegetabeer) February 18, 2021

Just coming here to say the 120FPS version of "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley is SERIOUSLY CREEPING ME OUT!! pic.twitter.com/Kw7OEau3MR — Chris McCullough VO (@GrigLager) February 18, 2021

Um exCUSE me but Rick Astley has ALWAYS been high quality. — 𒆷 joebar 𒆷 (@joe3barrera) February 18, 2021

too personal, too intimate… highschool film class project gone wrong https://t.co/eEHHDnBHqj — easy sweet (@ang_aranyah) February 18, 2021

I freakin' love Twitter. I was so down when I logged in and almost immediately saw that Rick Astley was trending, which scared the crap out of me. I clicked on it and got remastered amazingly wonderfully strange Rick Astley doing what Rick Astley does best. I don't even mind 🙂 https://t.co/eDIIHODjtr — @T1nA_ (@T1na_) February 18, 2021

i didn’t realize rick astley was kinda hot oh god… — 🚦bat-182 𓆗 rick astley era🚦 (@xDYSENTERYGARYx) February 18, 2021

Everyone is all excited about the Nintendo Select stuff, and I'm just over here like "Rick Astley but in 4K?"



It's a lot less cursed than people are saying…granted, I enjoy the song. — Chris (@spunoffsee) February 18, 2021

And here’s the original, which thanks to lots of rickrolling, has 871,520,882 views: