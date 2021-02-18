Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Video Was Remastered in 4K and It’s So Damn Crisp Fans are Flipping Out: WATCH

Rick Astley trended on Twitter early Thursday over a crisp, remastered 4K version of the rickrolled 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” that has appeared on YouTube.
Here’s the new version:
Twitter users have opinions.
And here’s the original, which thanks to lots of rickrolling, has 871,520,882 views:
