Indianapolis CrossFit Gym Cancels LGBT Member’s ‘PRIDE’ Workout Because It Goes Against God’s Wishes

A CrossFit gym in Indianapolis canceled a ‘PRIDE workout’ organized by one of its LGBT members because it said that ‘Pride’ goes against God’s wishes.

Gym member Ryan Nix posted his communication with the gym’s general manager Brandon Lowe to Facebook.

Said Nix: “Last week we received an email from the gym canceling our PRIDE workout. We emailed the owner since it seemed that there was an issue with people who may be LGBT. You can see from his response that there is. Since this time the coaches and general manager have all quit. This is all from the owners of the gym. Many of us are leaving the gym due to the owners. Please tell your friends not to join this place.”

Said Lowe to the organizer of the event:

“Our underlying goal for the staff and members at CrossFit Infiltrate and our other gyms CrossFit White river and University Ave CrossFit is total health and well-being for the individual and community. Total health involves the body, the emotions, relationships, and the spirit. At the foundational detractor from health, as we believe God sets the parameters for, is pride. We believe that true health forever can only be found within humility, not pride. Humility is seeing oneself as they truly are, and as God truly defines them to be. As a business we will choose to deploy our resources towards those efforts and causes that line up with our own values and beliefs.

“Of course we will continue treat anyone and everyone with the same respect and provide the same service at CrossFit Infiltrate to anyone that wishes to take part.”

Nix’s Facebook post:

Here are screenshots of the outrageous communication in case you can’t read the Facebook embed.