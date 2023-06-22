Miami: Active, Sporty Getaway To An LGBTQ-Welcoming Destination Fighting To Stay That Way

Active, Sporty,

Fighting To Stay

LGBTQ-Welcoming



Welcome to Miami, a city that effortlessly blends adrenaline-pumping activities with LGBTQ-friendly vibes. From fitness-focused accommodations to lively hotspots, Miami is a paradise for the active LGBTQ traveler. So, grab your workout gear and prepare for a journey that marries fitness, fun, and Florida's renowned sunshine.

Score Big: Sporty Sightseeing

LUMMUS PARK AND SOUTH BEACH: This is the place to be for beach volleyball enthusiasts. With outdoor exercise at every turn and some of the best bodies in Miami, it's a sightseeing spot that doubles as a workout venue.

MIAMI SPORTS TEAMS: Miami is home to world-class teams in most sports. Whether you're a fan of basketball, baseball, football, or soccer, there's always a game to catch in the city.

Get Moving: Active Events

BEACH YOGA: For a unique workout experience, try the Warrior Flow at 12th Street Beach. This full moon strength and yoga class is held next to the PRIDE lifeguard station, adding a touch of LGBTQ pride to your workout. Instagram

WODAPALOOZA: This four-day fitness event in Bayfront Park is centered on a CrossFit competition and functional fitness. It's a great way to meet fellow fitness enthusiasts and challenge yourself.

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL: After a day of sports, why not unwind with some music? This annual music fest in March features elite DJs and off-the-charts production.

Outdoor Escapades

PADDLEBOARDS, KAYAKS & E-SURFBOARDS: Miami Beach Paddleboard offers a variety of watersports options. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, it's a fun way to stay active and enjoy the beautiful Miami waters.

EVERGLADES: For the more adventurous type, the Everglades offer airboat tours, alligator sightings, and off-trail hiking known as slogging. It's a unique way to experience Florida's wildlife up close.

SOUTH POINTE PARK: This park at the end of the island is the perfect fitness-friendly getaway. With outdoor fitness equipment, a walking trail, and a waterfront park, it's a great place to get a workout while enjoying the beautiful Miami scenery.

Last week: Wake Up In Miami: Creative Stays, Hot Spots And Arts Events for LGBTA Culture Lovers — This week, Sporty Miami. More to come.

Fit for a King: Athletic Accommodations

Photo courtesty Axel Beach, Miami

AXELBEACH MIAMI: This gem, originating from Barcelona, is a fitness lover's dream come true. Situated in the heart of South Beach and Miami's Art Deco District, it's a stone's throw away from the beach. With a 24-hour gym and steam room, you can maintain your fitness regimen round the clock. Plus, with an array of bars and dining options, you can replenish your energy without leaving the hotel. This adults-only hotel welcomes everyone but is designed with the LGBTQ community in mind.

LOEWS MIAMI BEACH: This hotel is an oasis for the sporty traveler. With its gym, you can keep up with your fitness routine. The adults-only cabana rentals offer a perfect spot for post-workout relaxation. Plus, with salon and spa services, you can indulge in some well-deserved pampering after a day of exploring Miami Beach. And let's not forget our four-legged friends – this hotel is pet-friendly!

After Dark: Active Nightlife

SKY BAR: Fancy combining your morning jog with a bit of nightlife? Sky Bar, located in AxelBeach Miami hotel, is the perfect place to relax after a day of activities. With its relatively early closing time (midnight), you can enjoy a night out without compromising your morning workout.

BAR GAYTHERING: This popular spot at Hotel Gaythering is a hub of entertainment. With events like Karaoke Mondays, Trivia Wednesdays, and Bingo Thursdays, there's always something to keep you entertained. Plus, with a happy hour EVERY day from 5 to 8, it's the perfect place to mingle and unwind.

Nourish Your Body: Healthy Eats

ABBALE TELAVIVIAN KITCHEN: This sunny spot brings a taste of Tel Aviv to Miami. With a menu full of mezze, falafel, and more, it's the perfect place to fuel up after a day of activities. Plus, with a James Beard-nominated, Forbes 30 under 30 star chef at the helm, you're in for a culinary delight.

CARBONE: For those who love Italian cuisine, Carbone is a must-visit. This South Beach outpost of New York Italian perfection is the ideal place for a decadent carb-loading session.

Sporty Spree: Sports Shopping

TIERRA SANTA HEALING HOUSE: After a day of activities, why not treat yourself to some holistic wellness? Tierra Santa offers South American-based treatments right on the oceanfront at Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

(VALMONT FOR) THE SPA AT THE SETAI: If your muscles are yearning for some TLC after a day of sports, The Spa at The Setai has got you covered. With signature massages, facials, and a state-of-the-art fitness center boasting serene tropical views, you can indulge in a rejuvenating experience like no other.

LULULEMON LINCOLN ROAD: Forgot to pack your gym gear? No problem! Lululemon on Lincoln Road offers upscale sportswear for any activity. Plus, it's located on a pedestrian mall that's perfect for a post-shopping stroll.

So, lace up your sneakers and get ready for an active, sporty, and fun-filled visit to Miami. Whether you're into beach volleyball, yoga, orjust want to enjoy the vibrant nightlife, Miami has something for every LGBTQ traveler. Don't forget to share your experiences and tag us in your Miami adventures!

