Kathy Griffin on the Difference Between Straight Lies and Gay Lies: WATCH

“There is a difference between heterosexual lies and gay lies,” says Kathy Griffin in a new video, explaining that gay lies always have to be “fabulous.”

“Sorry, but I’ve lived it.”

Griffin recently talked about her comeback from the controversial Trump ‘beheading’ photo with Yahoo, explaining that she discovered who her friends were: “I love the comparison to the Dixie Chicks, but I was really Dixie-d***ed. Meaning, the Dixie Chicks had the left wing, and they put them on the cover of Time and Entertainment Weekly as sheroes. I mean, I had personal friends tweeting that I was ruining the resistance, that I was disgusting. And the Anderson [Cooper] thing, of course, cut like a knife. … A lot of people got scared, and I really saw the crowd mentality take over, even my personal relationships. And many of them have not recovered, and now I know why. You know, I really did learn who my friends are and are not. Oh, by the way, I’m very open [to winning awards]. I want at least three pity awards. You know, whatever awards shows. Maybe I don’t really deserve it, but there’s some liberals on the deciding committee. I will take any pity award. I am not precious about that.”