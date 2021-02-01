Kathy Griffin Reports Troll Insurrectionist to the FBI: ‘Looks Like You’re A Domestic Terrorist and Now We All Know It!’

A Trump insurrectionist named Danielle McCarty made the mistake of coming for Kathy Griffin on Twitter. Griffin zapped her in short order.

McCarty began the exchange, tweeting at Griffin and calling her “despicable” for tweeting at Trump to “Just resign now. You lost. Its over.”

Griffin replied, “Oh, you shouldn’t have tagged me. You were there on Jan 6. You pulled your video, but I found it. Looks like you’re a domestic terrorist and now we all know it, @musclemommyfit“

Griffin then began researching McCarty, digging up some lovely photos of ‘Fit Patriot Mom’ (McCarty’s handle) posing by a Christmas tree with two children holding an assault rifle and a crossbow.

Griffin ended the own by digging up videos of McCarty at the insurrection on ProPublica’s Parler video archive and sending them to the FBI, tweeting, “What’s that you called me, again? Ah yes, the despicable Kathy Griffin. Well, the FBI now has this video, as well as the other ones you’re featured in.”

Oh, you shouldn’t have tagged me. You were there on Jan 6. You pulled your video, but I found it. Looks like you’re a domestic terrorist and now we all know it, @musclemommyfit pic.twitter.com/BS20LHyHh8 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 30, 2021